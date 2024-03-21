New Jacksonville alcohol ordinance has mixed reactions from public

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved an ordinance to allow alcoholic beverages in open containers along the Northbank and Southbank Riverwalks back in January. However, the program to allow the riverwalk drinking is still not in place 58 days later.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax spoke to city officials Thursday about when people can expect to legally drink there.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

City council passed an ordinance at the end of January that will allow open consumption of alcoholic beverages along the Northbank and Southbank Riverwalks. One of the ideas of this program is to help increase foot traffic downtown at night.

“I’m 25 and I drink a lot,” one local said.

Many people have been waiting for an opportunity like this.

Another person said, “Like it’s dope because nowhere you can drink alcohol with an open container.”

RELATED: A new proposal could allow open containers of alcohol at Downtown Riverwalks

”I think it is something that would be beneficial to the going group because they drink more than the older group,” another person from Jacksonville said.

Others we spoke with Thursday are against this saying this isn’t good for kids.

“I think not. I think this area is a family thing. You get joggers, bikers and somebody stumbling around could cause a problem.”

Another person who spoke on the ordinance doesn’t like the idea of children being around drinking out in public.

“We want to keep things family-friendly in the area. I don’t think it is good to have beverages like that around kids.”

RELATED: ‘Another way to use it:’ City Council committee set to discuss open container bill for riverwalks

Action News Jax reached out to city officials to answer our questions about this program, which would allow certain businesses to serve the beverages in special cups. But they just provided a statement saying “The program has not officially started. I can be in touch with more information once the final details are worked through.”

As people wait for alcoholic beverages to be available daily here, some enjoyed today’s Sip and Stroll event, allowing visitors to have open Alcoholic beverages on Southbank Riverwalk.

I was told the city will release more information about this ordinance concerning when will it start and the restrictions.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.