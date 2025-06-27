New Jacksonville City Council President and VP sworn in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s new City Council President and Vice President were officially sworn into their new roles Thursday night.

Current Vice President Kevin Carrico (R-District 4) takes the helm as President, while Councilmember Nick Howland (R-Group 3 At-Large) is taking over as VP.

During a one-on-one interview Wednesday, Carrico told Action News Jax that during his one-year term, he plans to launch a special committee focused on youth programming and empowerment.

“To really go after some programmatic things. We’ve invested millions and millions of dollars in our parks system. We have some great parks, but I think we really have to think about the programs that are in those parks. Who are the people that the kids are dealing with? What are the strategic priorities for what’s going to move the needle in some of the things that struggle and hold kids back?” said Carrico.

Carrico also intends to put an emphasis on downtown development, especially along Bay Street.

“You know, you go to Nashville, it’s Broad Street. You go to New Orleans, it’s Bourbon Street. Bay Street should be our street people around the country say, ‘Hey, have you been to Bay Street in Jacksonville?’ I think we can make that happen,” said Carrico.

Carrico is also looking to develop the next generation of leaders on the council, promising to select all first-term council members to chair key council committees.

“I’ve got four past presidents that are on this council right now. It could be low-hanging fruit to just put all of those guys in charge of the committees and put it on easy street, but they’ll be gone in two years and the next group up is gonna be the one that take us into the next decade,” said Carrico.

Carrico and Howland’s one-year leadership terms officially starts next Tuesday, July 1st.

