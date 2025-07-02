New leadership at UF Health Jacksonville’s Department of Pediatrics after internal investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UF Health Jacksonville has officially named a new chair of its Department of Pediatrics, following an internal investigation into the department’s leadership - a development Action News Jax Ben Becker first reported on Monday.

Dr. Susmita Pati began her new role as department chair on Tuesday, replacing Dr. Mark Hudak.

According to an internal report completed in March into the UF Health Child Protection Team, Hudak allowed former Division Chief Dr. Barbara Knox to micromanage staff and allegedly threatened to terminate anyone who discussed her past employment history.

Records Becker obtained show Hudak stepped down from his position on June 6 and has since transitioned to other duties within UF Health.

As previously reported by Action News Jax, the investigation found that Knox fostered a “hostile work environment,” amid allegations of bullying, racist behavior, and verbal abuse. Knox has a reported history of misconduct allegations during her prior roles in Wisconsin and Alaska.

UF Health confirmed Monday that Knox plans to resign effective Aug. 15.

When asked whether the leadership change was connected to the findings of the internal investigation, UF Health declined to comment.

