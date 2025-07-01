New month, new laws, new budget, new immigration detention facility

Jacksonville, Fl — President Donald Trump will visit ‘Alligator Alcatraz’, a new immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades. Florida officials are expected to open the facility today after racing to erect the makeshift compound of heavy-duty tents, trailers and temporary buildings, all part of the state’s aggressive efforts to help carry out Trump’s mass deportation agenda. Located at an isolated airfield surrounded by swamplands filled with mosquitoes, pythons and alligators, the site’s remoteness hasn’t stopped hundreds of environmentalists and immigrant advocates from coming to protest.

Three Big Things to Know:

Florida’s budget is signed after the governor cut millions in spending. Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed over $500 million from the state budget he signed yesterday. The vetoes include 200-million dollars to buy land for the state’s wildlife corridor. He did not veto raises for police, teachers and other state employees. The budget also includes two billion dollars in tax relief by permanently repealing the business rent tax. It also includes over 400 million dollars in savings for families through several sales tax holidays.

DeSantis vetoed $400,000 for a food program geared towards older adults, and $2.7 million for a nursing program at Jacksonville University. But many local projects will be funded. $750,000 for the USS Orleck, $2.5 million for the new MOSH and $14.8 million for the Hicks Honors College Academic Building at UNF all appear to have been spared.

Starting today, Florida law prohibits cell phone use in middle and elementary schools. Phones will be banned from “bell to bell” during the school day. High school students will still be permitted to use their phones outside of class (depending on individual school district rules).

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Today will feature another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Storms will be capable of very heavy rain, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds. Highs will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s before rain/clouds cool things off. This weather pattern continues this week with a daily chance for storms. Heavy rain could, at times, lead to minor flooding.

TROPICS: We’re watching areas from the NE Gulf, NE FL & the W. Atlantic for the potential for an area of low pressure to develop this upcoming weekend. Regardless of tropical formation, heavy rain will be increasing across the state of Florida this week.

Debate continues in the U.S. Senate on the Big Beautiful Bill Act. Florida Republican Rick Scott has a plan he says will protect Medicaid for future generations. Senator Scott talked yesterday about his proposed amendment to the Big Beautiful Bill that would cut Medicaid spending by over 300-billion dollars. He says his plan will protect benefits for those who truly need Medicaid, and no one who needs Medicaid will lose it. Scott adds on X that Democrats oppose his plan because they want to give illegal aliens Medicaid benefits at the expense of our most vulnerable.

