New mural unveiled at Jacksonville University to promote mental health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heart 4 Minds, a Jacksonville-based nonprofit, recently unveiled a new mural at Jacksonville University Brooks Rehabilitation College of Healthcare Sciences.

It’s part of the organization’s Mural with Meaning initiative promoting mental health awareness and sharing valuable resources. Each mural has the dragonfly symbol of courage, strength, and change, and includes a QR code visitors can scan for mental health resources.

This mural was made by artist David Nackashi.

“This mural is more than just art; it’s a symbol of hope and resilience,” Sheryl Johnson, founder of Hearts 4 Minds, said in a news release. “We believe that by raising awareness and providing resources, we can create a more compassionate and supportive community for everyone.”

