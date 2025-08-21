New ownership of Orange Park Mall announced

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Boca Raton-based Second Horizon Capital has acquired the Orange Park Mall, the company announced Wednesday.

The acquisition of the 950,000 square-foot retail center located in Clay County marks Second Horizon Capital’s sixth since its founding in 2021, the company stated on its website underscoring its commitment to investments in retail properties.

“Throughout its 50-year legacy, Orange Park Mall remains a core retail destination for the Clay County community and greater Jacksonville area,” said Howard Levine, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Second Horizon Capital state in a news release.

“We prioritize investments with significant potential to deliver an elevated experience for shoppers, tenants and the broader community,” said Camilo Varela, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Second Horizon Capital.

Second Horizon Capital plans to commence its investments in Orange Park Mall immediately, focusing on enhancements to common areas, community engagement resources, safety operations, and infrastructure, the news release states.

The firm aims to expand Orange Park Mall’s programming calendar and foster more local partnerships to support its role as a community hub.

