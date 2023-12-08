New ranking names best suburbs in Florida, and St. Augustine made the top 10

St. Augustine ranks in the top 10 among the state’s “best suburban retreats with the most urban perks,” according to a new report.

StorageCafe recently published an analysis of 81 suburban areas in Florida with populations ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 people to identify the 10 best suburbs in the state that “offer the ideal mix between the tranquility of the suburbs and the perks of city life.”

“Whether you yearn for the dynamism of city life, a coastal view, or the serenity of a quiet neighborhood, these suburbs strike the perfect balance between the suburban charm and city-like perks,” researchers for the nationwide storage space marketplace said.

In putting together its list of the top 10 suburbs in the state, researchers looked at an array of factors including housing affordability, demographic makeup, entrepreneurial opportunities, health, education quality, safety, ways to spend free time, and self-storage availability and cost.

St. Augustine and its “blend of history and modernity” came in at No. 8 thanks to the following:

4.1 restaurants for every 1,000 residents

29.7 building permits for every 1,000 residents

Top suburb in Florida with the lowest obesity rate

Transportation accessibility, “ranking first among Florida’s suburbs,” thanks to trolleys, biking infrastructure, and walkability

Here are the top 10 suburbs in Florida, as ranked by StorageCafe:

Venice -- Strongest points: Residential, business, parks Boca Raton -- Strongest points: Amenities, residential, transportation Doral -- Strongest points: Affordability, business, life expectancy Jupiter -- Strongest points: Residential, household income, health care Palm Beach Gardens -- Strongest points: Education, residential, amenities Maitland -- Strongest points: Community, business, residential Aventura -- Strongest points: Retail establishments, residential, transportation St. Augustine -- Strongest points: Amenities, health care, transportation Delray Beach -- Strongest points: Residential, business, amenities Lake Mary -- Strongest points: Residential, low crime rate, office & coworking

To read what StorageCafe wrote about St. Augustine and the other communities, click here.

