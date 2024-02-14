New scholarship opportunities for Clay seniors

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Attention Seniors, the deadline for two Florida Prepaid scholarships is approaching!

Superintendent Broskie, in partnership with Florida Prepaid, will provide two Clay County District School’s current seniors a 2-year college scholarship (valued at $8,000).

All entries are due by Friday, February 23, 2024, by 4:00 p.m. to the county office at 900 Walnut Street, Green Cove Springs.

Scholarship winners will be announced by the end of March.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Resources:

Official rules

Checklist

Entry Form

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.