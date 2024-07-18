New St. Johns County consulting firm hired to combat social media misinformation alarms local candidate

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Commissioners recently approved a new contract with a consulting firm to help with public relations messaging, but comments made by one commissioner during the hearing have his Primary opponent raising concerns.

Anne-Marie Evans, a Republican candidate running to represent District 1, worries the firm will be used to counter negative campaign messaging on behalf of current commissioners.

“I am concerned about the campaign. I’m concerned that county is doing this and frankly, I’m concerned any time we have to pay for the truth,” Evans said.

That last comment was in reference to a statement made by her Primary rival, Commissioner Christian Whitehurst (R-District 1), while speaking on the legislation.

“People are willing to post the lies all over social media for free and Wayne and his team are overwhelmed just trying to tell the truth and you have to pay people to tell the truth. I’ve learned that since I took this job,” Whitehurst said during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

But County Commission Chair Sarah Arnold (R-District 2) told Action News Jax the consulting firm will not be used to clear up the personal records of elected leaders.

“That’s exactly the type of misinformation the public affairs team seems to be daily fighting against,” Arnold said.

She claimed the firm would only be used to help inform members of the public about the county’s capital improvement projects.

“We’ve got at this time 99 CIP projects currently happening throughout the county. You drive down the road and see road construction,” Arnold said. “This could assist us in possibly setting up a 24-hour hotline for any resident or constituent to call as they’re driving down that road looking at that road construction and wanting more information.”

There is no specific funding attached to the new contract.

Instead, commissioners suggested the firm will be used on an as-needed basis when the Office of Public Affairs needs additional help.

