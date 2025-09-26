New testimony revealed in restraining order case against Florida Congressman Cory Mills

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida congressman and the reigning Miss United States faced off again in court Friday as a judge considers whether to grant a restraining order.

Lindsey Langston, who holds the Miss United States title, is accusing Rep. Cory Mills (R-Florida) of stalking and intimidation. She testified in Columbia County that she fears for her safety after receiving what she described as threatening text messages. One of those messages included the phrase “strap up, cowboy.”

“I refrain from going to places with my brother because I was scared,” Langston said on the stand. “Has Mr. Mills ever physically harmed you? Not yet.”

Mills defended the message, saying it was not a threat. “‘Strap up, cowboy’ means you better prepare for a wild ride,” Mills testified.

Langston also alleged that Mills threatened to release intimate videos of her. Mills denied that claim, saying he no longer has any sexual images of Langston.

“To quote her, she wanted to spice things up. It’s a way to reconnect and reignite things,” Mills said.

Mills also argued that distributing such material would destroy his political career. “As a sitting congressman, what do you think would be the consequences of sending a sex video she produced? You’re talking about giving up my entire career… for what?” he said.

As of 4 pm, when we had to leave court, the judge had not made a decision on the restraining order.

