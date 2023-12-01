New video released in arrest before St. Johns County deputy’s death

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax obtained body camera footage of the encounter that led to the death of a St. Johns County deputy. It comes as defense attorneys asked a judge to release the suspect to federal authorities until trial.

Back in May, Deputy Michael Kunovich died of a heart attack after a struggle with an 18-year-old suspect who was in the United States illegally.

Defense attorneys for Vergilio Aguilar Mendez said he doesn’t speak English and didn’t commit a crime. He explained that to Deputy Kunovich and walked away during the initial encounter. He tried distancing himself after Deputy Kunovich tried searching him. Attorneys said he was coming back from eating outside and talking to his mom on the phone.

Attorneys also said the suspect didn’t understand why deputies were on top of him, hitting him, and using their tasers so he screamed out for his family.

Mendez is from Guatemala and attorneys said he came to the U.S. hoping to send money back home to take care of his family. He worked at local farms in St. Augustine.

Body camera video shows Deputy Kunovich trying to search his pockets and the suspect runs. A second deputy shows up, and after a struggle, they take Mendez to the ground, trying to handcuff him. Several minutes later Mendez is tased twice after not complying, four times in total.

