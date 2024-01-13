CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The New Year brings a new dining space for students at Middleburg High School as they returned to campus from winter break.

Principal Aftuck and Superintendent Broskie and the cafeteria staff at Middleburg High School celebrated the new dining space with a lunch party.

The area was originally an outdoor courtyard and now includes indoor dining and two serving lines.

“We know the new facility space on campus will continue to nourish students with healthy meals for years to come,” said One Clay in a news release.

