New York City Man Killed While Walking Across I-95 in Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old man from New York City is dead after a crash involving two cars and a pedestrian early this morning.

FHP says a gray Nissan Rogue and gray Ford Edge were headed north on I-95 south of the Palm Coast Parkway at about 3 o’clock on Friday, August 8, 2025 when the man walked into the path of both sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Police say the drivers were not able to avoid the pedestrian, who was killed at the scene.

The driver of the first car is identified as a 51-year-old woman from Roanoke, Virginia. The second driver is a 74-year-old man from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. There were two female passengers in that vehicle. The women were 72 and 74 years old from Levittown, Pennsylvania and Collegeville, Pennsylvania, respectively.

Police say all of those in the vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of family.

No other physical injuries have been reported.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is based largely on a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. No other information is available at the time of the initial posting.]

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group