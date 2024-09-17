Newly proposed law looks to address rampant speeding on Jacksonville’s roads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a newly proposed Jacksonville city ordinance to make lowering speed limits in neighbors’ communities much easier.

Under current city law, at least 75% of a neighborhood’s homeowners must sign a petition for review of that community’s speed limits, and a possible reduction.

Now, city ordinance 2024-0730 would only require an streamlined application from anyone affected in that neighborhood, even renters, with homeowners then given 60 days to approve or reject the application before moving forward for city consideration.

“This gives them a voice in addition to not abridging any property owner rights in giving them that additional notification,” explained Jacksonville City Councilwoman Tyrona Clark-Murray, who introduced the bill.

The proposed ordinance addresses a serious problem, as Jacksonville’s roadways are among the deadliest in the country for pedestrians. That’s according to the 2024 Smart Growth America study which ranked the “River City” as 15th for pedestrians deaths per 100,000 people.

Action News Jax told viewers last year when one San Marco neighborhood pushed to get its speed limit reduced amid complaints of drivers flying through the streets – an issue one San Marco neighbor said Tuesday morning is very much still a reality across the community.

“There’s kids in the area so, its important that people obey the speed limit and watch out for people around,” San Marco neighbor Wes Farmand said.

Clark-Murray, who represents District 9, said the ultimate goal is simple:

“Safety. Safety and just like you said earlier, we’re saving lives. And it seems so simple, but it’s so important that people stop speeding,” she said.

Action News Jax has asked Clark-Murray’s office about next steps for the bill after its reading in the transportation committee this afternoon as well and are waiting to hear back.

