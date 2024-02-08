NHC to issue new ‘experimental’ tropical forecast cone next hurricane season. Here’s why

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When a hurricane is coming, you may have heard the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team talk about a forecast cone.

Now, there will be a new kind of cone coming for the next storm season.

The National Hurricane Center said the “experimental Tropical Cyclone Forecast Cone Graphic” will begin on or around Aug. 15.

Officials said the new graphic will include “inland tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings for the continental U.S.”

The reason for the change, according to Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh, is because the NHC’s goal is to deemphasize the cone.

Buresh said people tend to fixate too much on the center of the cone, as the dangers of the storm can happen far from the center.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association said the new graphic is designed to help better convey wind hazard risks associated with the storm.

NHC has also issued this FAQ with additional information and said it will be seeking input from the public.

