Nicki Minaj announces new dates for world tour... and she’s heading to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicki Minaj is bringing her world tour to Jacksonville and two other Florida cities.

The global icon and Queen of Hip-Hop’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour will stop in the River City on Oct. 4.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 31, at 9 a.m. If you are a Citi Bank card holder you’ll get early access today until tomorrow at midnight.

The tour is her largest ever and the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper of all time.

After Jacksonville, the tour will stop in Tampa on Oct. 5 and Miami on Oct. 6.

Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 since its release.

For more information and ticket sales head to NickiMinajOfficial.com.

