Night of Hope for Aidyn Mae

Jacksonville, Fla. — The community is rallying around a local family whose little girl suffers from a rare disease.

A fundraiser is planned for The Aidyn Mae Hope Fund.

Aidyn Mae, 3, was born with FoxG1 syndrome: a rare brain disorder for which there is currently no cure.

Her parents, Tessa and Daryl Gottlieb, hope to change that by raising money to research FoxG1 syndrome and discover ways to treat and cure it.

You can help by buying a ticket to a Night of Hope - a fundraiser planned for November 7 at the Garden Club located at 1005 Riverside Avenue in Jacksonville.

The charity is also looking for sponsors. Click here to get involved.

