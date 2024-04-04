Nighttime and early morning detours scheduled for Jacksonville I-10 widening project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced closures and detours are scheduled at multiple interchanges next week.

Beginning Sun., April 7 through Thu., April 11, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning crews will perform bridge construction operations.

FDOT said the following interchanges will experience detours:

I-10 West exit to U.S. 17 (Roosevelt Boulevard) closed: Drivers will take the McDuff Avenue exit and turn left on McDuff Avenue to connect with Roosevelt Boulevard.

U.S. 17 to I-10 East on-ramp closed: Drivers will take Edgewood Avenue to Plymouth Street and take McDuff Avenue to connect with I-10 East.

Irene Street to I-10 West on-ramp closed: Drivers will detour to Edison Avenue and take Forest Street to connect with I-10 West.

I-10 West exit to Lane Avenue closed: Drivers will detour to I-295 North and take Commonwealth Avenue to connect with Lane Avenue.

Cassat Avenue to I-10 East on-ramp closed: Northbound drivers will detour to Highway Avenue and take Luna Street to connect with I-10 East. Southbound drivers will detour to Lenox Avenue and take Luna Street to connect with I-10 East.

The complete widening project cost $174.5 million and will be completed in early 2025, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

