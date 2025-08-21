Nine Palatka convenience stores raided by police over illegal marijuana sales

PALATKA, Fla. — The City of Palatka Police Department said it raided nine convenience stores on Wednesday after they sold illegal marijuana to undercover officers on multiple occasions.

A notice was sent out to the community over social media Wednesday afternoon about multiple planned operations, which were conducted along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) sponsored HIDTA Tri-County Narcotics Task Force.

The police department said multiple people were arrested as law enforcement conducted search warrants. Illegal marijuana, large amounts of cash and drug paraphernalia were seized.

“This investigation is part of our continued commitment to removing illegal drugs from our community and holding accountable those who choose to engage in criminal activity,” said Palatka Police Chief Jason Shaw. “We are grateful for the collaboration with FDLE and the HIDTA Task Force, whose partnership was instrumental in bringing this case to action.”

Action News Jax is working to learn the names of the businesses, who was arrested, and what they are charged with.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added in the future.

