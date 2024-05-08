Naval Station Mayport reopens to traffic after ‘telephonic threat’ found to be not credible

MAYPORT, Fla. — Naval Station Mayport said traffic is not going in or out of the base was closed Wednesday afternoon due to “an ongoing investigation.”

Representatives at the base told Action News Jax that it was due to a “telephonic threat to the base.”

The threat was found to be not credible, they said.

Just after 2 p.m., the base posted on its Facebook page that “outbound and inbound traffic is open for normal movement.”

