Nonprofit food bank Farm Share deployed more than 500,000 pounds of supplies after Milton

FLORIDA — Farm Share, a Florida-based nonprofit food bank, has deployed over 560,000 pounds of shelf-safe food, water, and emergency meal kits to Floridians in need, according to a news release.

The organization has helped 16 impacted counties so far: Alachua, Brevard, Clay, Desoto, Escambia, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Lee, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Palm Beach, Polk, St. Lucie, and Volusia.

Farm Share is working closely with emergency officials to help communities in need.

While families in different parts of the state are facing different challenges to recovery, access to nutritious foods and clean water is critical no matter what,” said Stephen Shelley, CEO of Farm Share, said in the release. “Our team swiftly moved food and water into impacted communities as soon as it was safe to do so, and we’ll continue standing by these families throughout their long journey to recovery.”

