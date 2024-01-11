Normandy Village Elementary students were transported to Ed White High School due to bomb threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools sent a message to parents about a bomb threat in Normandy Village Elementary.

This was the initial call-out message that was sent to parents:

“Hello Normandy Village families, this is Duval County Public Schools. First, I want to assure you that all students and staff are safe. Again, all students and staff are safe. However, the school did receive a phone call relaying a bomb threat to the school. Again, the school did receive a phone call relaying a threat of a bomb at the school. Because student and staff safety is our first goal, we are in the process of evacuating the school and busing the students to Ed White High School. Again, in an abundance of caution, the students and staff are being moved out of the school to Ed White High School. Once the school is evacuated, police and bomb detection dogs will complete a thorough inspection of the elementary school campus. At this time, please do not come to either school. For student safety, we will not be able to release children from Ed White at this time. If it becomes necessary, we will prepare for student and parent reunification, and we will provide those details at the appropriate time. For now, our objective is to move students from the school and ensure that everyone is safely accounted for at Ed White. As these events progress, we will keep you updated. Thank you for your patience as we take these steps for student safety, and we will stay in touch.”

Moments later, DCPS sent an all-clear message to parents:

“Hello Normandy Village families, this is Duval County Public Schools calling with good news. Police have thoroughly searched the school with bomb detection K-9s, and the school is clear. Given the time of the day, we are going to provide lunch to Normandy Village students while they are at Ed White; following lunch, students will board buses back to Normandy Village. We anticipate that everyone will be back in their normal classrooms at Normandy Village by 1 p.m. We will give you an update once everyone is back at the school. Thanks again for your patience, and again, we will give you an update once all the children are back in class at Normandy Village.”

