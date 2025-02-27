Norovirus sickens dozens of passengers on cruise ship that left from Florida

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. — Dozens of passengers aboard a cruise ship that left from Florida have been sickened with norovirus, according to a report on CBS News.

The report cites the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vessel Sanitation Program.

Holland America Line’s Eurodam left Port Everglades, Florida, on Feb. 19, according to the tracking site cruisemapper.com, the CBS report states. The cruise is scheduled to last 10 days and make multiple stops throughout the Caribbean before returning to Florida on March 1.

Seventy-nine passengers and nine crew members have reported feeling ill, according to the Vessel Sanitation Program, which said 2,057 passengers and 834 crew members are aboard the 12-deck vessel, the CBS report states.

The predominant symptoms reported are diarrhea and vomiting, the Vessel Sanitation Program said. The ship’s crew increased cleaning and disinfection procedures, isolated ill passengers and crew members, and collected stool specimens for testing, the program said. The crew will stay in contact with the Vessel Sanitation Program to consult on sanitation procedures and report any additional illnesses.

