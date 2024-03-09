North Florida Land Trust commemorates 25 years of conservation efforts at its annual meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) marked a significant milestone at its Annual Meeting and 25th Anniversary celebration held at TPC Sawgrass, where partners, supporters, members, and potential members gathered to acknowledge achievements and outline future goals in conservation.

During the event, presented by the Doolittle Family, NFLT President and CEO Allison DeFoor, alongside Board Member Lisa Barton, honored Atlantic Beach Holding Co. and the Bull Family with the inaugural Charlie Commander Land Conservation Award for their dedication to preserving land.

The award, named after the late Charlie Commander, recognized the family’s contribution of nearly 217 acres along the Intracoastal waterway, now known as the Harcourt and Florence Stolbrand Bull Memorial Preserve.

Additionally, the NFLT Legacy Award was bestowed upon conservation stalwarts NFLT Founder Bill McQuilkin and former NFLT President Jim McCarthy.

David Strickland, accepting on behalf of McQuilkin, conveyed gratitude, stating “My family and I are appreciative of the NFLT team who have more than fulfilled our early conservation vision and efforts. Thanks for continuing the work and great wishes for the next 25 years.”

DeFoor highlighted NFLT’s significant accomplishments since its inception in 1999, including the protection of over 37,000 acres over the past 25 years. With ongoing fundraising efforts, NFLT aims to preserve more land, having raised nearly $2.5 million in 2023 alone.

DeFoor emphasized the urgency of conservation efforts, stating, “It is now or never,” urging collective action to safeguard vulnerable lands for future generations.

Acknowledging the vital support from the board, staff, and supporters like Delores Barr Weaver, DeFoor announced milestone gifts and memberships exceeding first-year goals. Weaver’s generous contributions have bolstered NFLT’s membership program and land-buying efforts.

Funding provided to the stewardship department has empowered initiatives such as increased prescribed fires, habitat restoration, and long-leaf pine seedling planting, led by Stewardship Director Rianna Elliott and her team.

Director of Conservation Acquisitions Ramesh Buch outlined NFLT’s strategic focus areas, including the Ocala to Osceola (O2O) Wildlife Corridor and salt marsh and climate resilience.

The event concluded with a call to action for continued support through membership, donations, and land protection efforts. For more information on how to engage with NFLT’s mission, visit nflt.org.

NFLT extended gratitude to all sponsors, including the Doolittle Family, The Players, Wetland Preserve, and Dream Finders Homes, for their support in advancing conservation efforts.

