North Florida Land Trust urges landowners to apply for conservation financial assistance program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) is encouraging Florida landowners to seize an opportunity to align their land uses with conservation values and practices.

The organization, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), is accepting applications for US-Held or Entity Held Conservation Easements and/or Land Management opportunities.

The application period runs from January 17 to February 20, 2024.

Landowners who previously applied for the Florida Department of Consumer Services (FDACS) Rural and Family Lands Protection Program (RFLPP) cycle are particularly encouraged to apply for potential match opportunities. Eligibility extends to those within and/or touching the specified boundary.

Applications for the fiscal year 2024 through the NRCS Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) will be evaluated by NRCS and NFLT, with potential match negotiations involving FDACS. While NFLT and NRCS accept conservation easement and land management applications year-round, those received after February 20 will be considered for the subsequent sign-up period, subject to funding availability.

The RCPP is a partner-driven approach to conservation, addressing natural resource challenges on agricultural land. The program promotes coordination of NRCS conservation activities with partners to collectively address on-farm, watershed, and regional natural resource concerns.

NFLT is leading the RCPP project to protect the Ocala to Osceola Wildlife Corridor (O2O) in partnership with approximately 26 federal, state, and private organizations. The O2O spans 100 miles, covering 1.6 million acres, connecting the Ocala National Forest to the Osceola National Forest. This corridor is vital for the Florida Ecological Greenways Network (FEGN) and plays a crucial role in the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

The initiative aims to protect the O2O’s natural beauty and sustainability, providing habitat for diverse wildlife, including the Florida black bear, red-cockaded woodpecker, indigo snake, and gopher tortoise. Funding through RCPP will compensate landowners for conservation easements and practices on their land, with NRCS and NFLT overseeing the screening process, negotiations, and development of conservation projects.

Landowners interested in these opportunities are urged to seek guidance before applying, considering the complex nature of the projects;

Conservation easements and practices funded through RCPP may support agricultural uses, longleaf pine range, native forest and grassland restoration, weather resiliency, carbon sequestration, and wildfire adaptability. The program contributes to protecting habitats, migration routes, and water quality.

Historically underserved landowners, including beginners, socially disadvantaged, veterans, and those with limited resources, are encouraged to apply. Participation in RCPP and RFLPP Grant programs contributes to securing the nation’s food supply, preventing high conservation value land from development, and providing public benefits such as environmental quality, historic preservation, wildlife habitat, and open space protection.

Landowners interested in conserving their land in partnership with NFLT, the O2O Partnership, and NRCS can contact Heather Barnes, NFLT O2O Coordinator, at hbarnes@nflt.org or (904) 909-1155, or Michael Ruiz, NRCS RCPP-Easements, at michael.ruiz@usda.gov or (352) 338-9566.

