North Florida School of Special Education admin is Doing Good in Your Neighborhood May winner

The May honoree for Action News Jax Family Focus’ Doing Good in Your Neighborhood initiative has been revealed.

The award went to Stacy Santiago. She’s a dedicated mother and part of the North Florida School of Special Education.

“You were nominated by a fellow co-worker, how does that feel?” Action News Jax’s Marithza Ross asked.

“It feels like a complete blessing. It feels like, I’m still a little in shock about it,” Santiago said.

She was presented with a $500 check from Action News Jax Family Focus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here is the nomination Santiago received from her co-worker:

“Stacy, a dedicated mother and school administrator in our community, is an integral part of the North Florida School of Special Education. In addition to her duties as our Director of Family and Student Activities, she spearheads the theater group and is actively involved in Civitan leadership. Through her role in Civitan, she imparts the value of community service and leadership to students. Stacy recently wrapped up a theater production where she led a group of NFSSE students in an amazing performance of The Little Mermaid. Always wearing a cheerful smile, Stacy balances her responsibilities as a mother with commendable dedication. Her contributions have earned her widespread admiration and affection within our NFSSE staff and family members. We are so fortunate to have her as part of our family!”

Action News Jax would like to thank all of our Family Focus partners -- Publix, First Coast YMCA, First Florida Credit Union, Beaver Toyota and Beaver Chevrolet for helping us recognize people who are Doing Good in Your Neighborhood!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.