Northeast Florida facing primary care provider shortages in most areas.

By Meghan Moriarty, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida is experiencing a doctor shortage that could result in thousands of people without a primary care provider in the next decade.

Right now, one-third of all Floridians live in areas without enough primary care doctors.

Action News Jax told you back in November when Village Medical announced it was closing all Jacksonville locations by January 5.

We also told you on Thursday, patients at Women’s Care in Jacksonville Beach received a letter in the mail stating the Jacksonville Beach location will be closing its’ doors on December 31.

County by County we found there are primary care provider shortages in every Northeast Florida county. In Duval County, there are eight local areas without enough primary care providers. The Westside being the most prominent area without enough providers. Bradford County has the second highest shortage at seven, followed by Columbia and Clay County at six.

To find shortages in your area, click here. You can also find information about available primary care providers by clicking here.


