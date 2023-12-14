Local

Northeast Florida Healthy Start Coalition offering doula training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you interested in helping women during childbirth?

If so, the Northeast Florida Healthy Start Coalition is offering free doula training.

The organization is hosting a virtual session on Dec. 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The last day to apply is Friday, Dec. 15.

For more information or to sign up, visit the Healthy Start website.

