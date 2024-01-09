Northeast Florida included in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ severe weather state of emergency declaration

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order to declare a state of emergency for 49 counties in North Florida that have experienced severe weather, or are facing the threat of severe weather.

Nine Northeast Florida counties in our area -- Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Union -- are included in the declaration.

The executive order said “the Storm Prediction Center is forecasting an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms across North Florida and a Slight Risk for severe weather across Central Florida on Tuesday as a well-defined line of strong storms continues to advance eastward into the State.”

Earlier Tuesday morning, a tornado touched down in Panama City in the Panhandle. Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Under the executive order, DeSantis directs Director of the Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie “to execute the State’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and other response, recovery, and mitigation plans necessary to cope with the emergency.”

