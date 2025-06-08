Northeast Florida organization honors women veterans with weeklong recognition event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northeast Florida Women Veterans, Inc. (WOR) kicks off the annual Women Veterans Recognition Week on June 8 to honor all women veterans.

As part of recognition week, women who served in the military are honored for their accomplishments, as well as the challenges they face when they return to civilian life.

Mayor Deegan will present the city’s proclamation in City Hall to begin the event, and will end with a gala honoring women who served in WWII, the Korean War, and Vietnam.

The event will be open to the public and filled with fun and community awareness.

“Northeast Florida Women Veterans is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving women who served in the military, whether onactive duty, in the reserves, or in the National Guard, as well as their children. Over our 13 years of existence, we have provided food, clothing, shelter, financial assistance, case management, counseling, and true sisterhood to women veterans and their children,” said WOR.

