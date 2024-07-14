Local

Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia leaders react to assassination attempt at Trump rally

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump was quickly taken from the stage by Secret Service seconds after gunshots rang out on Saturday. Trump had just begun speaking at a rally in Western Pennsylvania.

A Pennsylvania prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead. Trump is “fine,” according to his campaign.

Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia leaders were quick to react to the news on social media, as Republicans and Democrats alike condemned the political violence.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R):

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R):

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R):

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R):

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff (D):

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D):

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Florida’s Third Congressional District):

Rep. Aaron Bean (R-Florida’s Fourth Congressional District)

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Florida’s Sixth Congressional District)

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Georgia’s First Congressional District):

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan (D):

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters (R):

Former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry (R):

