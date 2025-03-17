Northeast Florida’s Clerk of Courts helping people get back on the road with Operation Green Light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Northeast Florida’s Clerk of Courts is helping those with suspended driver’s licenses to get back on the road, and save some money in the process, with Operation Green Light. During the money-saving event, Clerk of Court offices will waive certain fees for residents with unpaid tickets or outstanding court fees looking to reinstate their driver’s licenses. The Clerk of Courts says their Northeast Florida offices will come together for two weeks to, " help drivers save money, to reduce their financial stress, and to get those drivers back on the road with a legal driver license.”

In a statement, the Clerk of Courts says, “Operation Green Light efforts last year in Northeast Florida represented nearly 800 cases paid in full, which is a true win-win for all involved. Better yet, the full payment of these cases during that event resulted in more than 730 people whose driver license was made eligible for reinstatement at a lower cost, benefiting communities across the First Coast.” The office adds that they have the same goal this year.

Operation Green Light will happen from March 31 through April 4 and from April 7 to April 11 from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the Clerk of Court offices in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns counties.

If you have unpaid tickets or court fees, you can contact the Clerk of Court office in the respective county for more information and to receive an advanced estimate on your reduced total amount due. You can find more information on the event here.





