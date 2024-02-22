Not to be alarmed; large prescribed burn in Camden County might be seen across large area

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Forestry Commission, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, wants residents and travelers to know about a large prescribed burn planned for Saturday.

The prescribed burn on Feb. 24 will take place in the Ceylon Wildlife Management Area, around four miles east of Exit 14.

The Georgia Forestry Commission said it will begin around 10 a.m. and will conclude around 5 p.m.

“This burn is being conducted for wildlife habitat management and the restoration of longleaf pine habitat,” the commission said.

The Forestry Commission also wants the public to know that the cloud generated from the burn will be visible across large stretches of Southeast Georgia. The cloud might be more visible in Camden and Glynn Counties in Georgia along with parts of North Florida.

For questions, please contact the local Georgia Forestry Commission unit at 912-576-5387.

