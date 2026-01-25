Nothing putt good news: St. Johns County approves new mini-golf venue

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved the rezoning for Nothing Putt Fun & Games, marking a significant step toward establishing a new family-friendly entertainment venue.

The proposed project will feature a 16,000-square-foot indoor entertainment facility combined with a 22,000-square-foot outdoor mini-golf course.

Designed to cater to families, it will include two full 18-hole mini-golf courses, arcade games, food trucks and a bar. The outdoor course will lean into North Florida’s nature, embracing the local flora through educational plaques.

The project team is currently finalizing the design and permitting processes, working closely with Gulfstream Design Group, which specializes in civil engineering and land development in Florida.

The venue aims to create a vibrant social atmosphere for visitors of all ages, combining fun and education.

According to Gulfstream Design Group President Matt Lahti, “Today’s unanimous vote is a tremendous step forward, not just for this project, but for the community.”

With the rezoning approved, the project team will proceed with finalizing the engineering designs and securing the necessary permits from local and state agencies, paving the way for the venue’s opening in the near future.

