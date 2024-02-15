‘Now we have two cruise services:’ State of the Port discussed second cruise line, new projects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax first told viewers that JAXPORT would be seeing a second cruise line starting next year. Well, during the state of the port address, JAXPORT’S CEO discussed the long-term partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line, and its impact on the entire area.

State of the Port provided updates on JAXPORT’s infrastructure projects, business opportunities, and supply chain trends. One topic they discussed was the second cruise line coming to Jax port.

JAXPORT CEO Eric Green outlined major growth initiatives currently underway in and around port terminals that are positioning Jacksonville for future cargo volume growth. In Green’s presentation, he highlighted the partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line.

“So now we have two cruise services, Green said. “It gives people to vacation here in Jacksonville.”

He also discussed what the local impact might be for adding a second cruise line.

“This is exciting because it gives local cruisers another opportunity to cruise out of Jacksonville,” Green said. “I think it is indicative of the growth of the port and seeing the geographical reach cruise lines can have out of Jacksonville.”

The 2,394-guest capacity Norwegian Gem will homeport in Jacksonville from November to April every year through 2028, offering seasonal cruises to The Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean.

“So Norwegian Cruise Line will use the same cruise terminal that Carnival Cruise Line uses for overnight cruises out of Jacksonville,” Robert Peek, JAXPORT’s CCO said. “They would do overnight cruises to the Bahamas and other places in the Caribbean. They will sail on alternative dates. Both ships won’t port at the same time, but they will be at sea at the same time.”

Action News Jax anchor Tenikka Hughes was also at the event moderating a panel discussion to explore the evolution of Jacksonville’s position as America’s Logistics Center.

The Carnival Cruise Port has been partnered with JAXPORT for 20 years. During that time, three million passengers have gone through their port.

The second cruise line is expected to be operational next year.

