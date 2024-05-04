Local

Nursing bottles needed for kittens at Jacksonville Humane Society

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Nursing bottles for the kittens needed at Jax Humane Society.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society said, “It’s Friday night, and we’re thinking of popping bottles... nursing bottles, that is.”

JHS is running low on nursing bottles for its kittens and it’s asking the community to help.

“Special bottles and other supplies are needed to help the kittens grow happy, strong, and ready to party,” JHS said in a Facebook post.

When kittens arrive at the shelter without their mothers, they must be bottle-fed around the clock with kitten milk replacement formula.

JHS has made it easy to donate care items with the Kitten Wishlist on Amazon. If you want to help out the little kitties, click here.

