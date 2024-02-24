Ocean Palms partners with JT Townsend Foundation to enrich student learning, play opportunities

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Ocean Palms in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., is buzzing with excitement as it announces the collaboration with the JT Townsend Foundation, aimed at enhancing learning and play experiences for its students.

The JT Townsend Foundation has granted over $9,000 to Ocean Palms, providing students with exceptional needs and new resources. From outdoor fun with bikes, scooters, and trikes to innovative indoor learning tools like sensory light tables, magnetic letters, and puzzles, the grant aims to enrich the educational journey of approximately 75 students at the school.

Ocean Palms Principal stated, “The JT Townsend Foundation, ever dedicated to uplifting lives and offering hope through financial support for adaptive equipment and services, has truly outdone itself this time.”

This collaboration marks another milestone in the enduring partnership between Ocean Palms and the JT Townsend Foundation. Reflecting on their past endeavors, the Principal reminisced about the unveiling of a wheelchair-accessible otter float in 2020, made possible by a $5,000 donation from the foundation.

With each initiative, Ocean Palms and the JT Townsend Foundation are dedicated to fostering educational opportunities, instilling hope, and spreading joy to students from all backgrounds.

