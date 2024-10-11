Officer-involved shooting on Justina Road leaves one dead, two in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead after a police-involved Thursday evening.

The situation unfolded as law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance in the area when they saw three men flashing guns. Action News Jax has a video showing the moments before that shooting happened.

The Facebook Live video shows JSO officers approaching the three suspects.

It happened around 4 p.m. You can see two officers with their guns drawn, ordering them to put guns down.

Seconds later you faintly hear what sounded like gunshots.

JSO said officers were on Justina Road surveilling what they call confirmed gang members flashing guns and also selling drugs.

Police said they made a plan to approach the suspects. Two of them surrendered.

You can see a man in a red hoodie with his hands behind his head and on his knees.

But one suspect ran off. Police said he was still armed, and police chased him.

“As the person drew the gun the officer voiced out that he had a gun... He then engaged the suspect. He shot him four times. The suspect went to the ground,” a JSO member said at a news briefing.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The two who surrendered are currently in custody for questioning

JSO said they will conduct a thorough review of the incident, and we will keep working to get new details on what happened here as this investigation moves forward.

