Officials, organizations react to shooting at Florida State University

Governor Ron Desantis posted the following video at 5:30 P.M. Thursday:

We stand with Florida State University. Today, we are all Seminoles. pic.twitter.com/dUMW3eL48r — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 17, 2025

President of Edward Waters University, A. Zachary Faison Jr.:

“Edward Waters University (EWU) extends its deepest prayers, heartfelt condolences, and unwavering support to the entire Florida State University family in the wake of today’s devastating tragedy.

We at EWU are profoundly saddened to learn of the senseless act of gun violence that has shaken the FSU campus and claimed the life of at least one individual, with others reportedly injured and a community left reeling. As an institution that has unfortunately known the pain and trauma of community gun violence all too recently, we stand in solemn solidarity with our colleagues, students, faculty, staff, and leadership at Florida State.

No college or university community should ever have to endure the terror of an active shooter, the chaos of sheltering in place, or the grief of lives lost and disrupted. These moments leave lasting emotional and psychological scars, and we urge the FSU community to lean on one another, seek care, and allow themselves grace as they begin the journey of healing.

We also lift up in prayer the first responders, healthcare professionals, and university staff who are working tirelessly in the aftermath of this horrific incident. Your courage and compassion are seen and deeply appreciated.

To President McCullough, the FSU Board of Trustees, and every student and family impacted—we at Edward Waters University mourn with you, and we are here for you. In the days ahead, may peace begin to settle over your community, and may you feel the full strength of our shared academic family across the state and the nation."

FSU College Democrats released a statement just after 5P.M Thursday, also revealing it will be hosting a vigil on Saturday, April 19th at 7:30 P.M. on Landis Green:

“It happens on a campus across the country and it barely makes the news. It happens across the state and there’s a vigil, maybe a protest, and if and only if it’s an election year, the Republican lawmakers fund a memorial.

Today we ask- how close to home does it have to get for Tallahassee lawmakers before they make meaningful to change? How many students have to die, just miles from the offices of the Republican supermajority before they do something other than utter hollow prayers? This comes mere days after this same legislature attempted a bill to allow firearms on college campuses.

Our campus was deeply unprepared for this situation. Emergency protocols failed, and it cost lives. We must not let those lives be lost in vain. We are a generation whose upbringing has been defined by gun violence. Everyone knows someone who has a victim in their family. Watch as our Republican lawmakers down the street attempt to normalize this senseless massacre. It is not normal. It will never be normal. We will not forget.

As the situation unfolds, we are sensitive to those grieving in our student body and their friends and families. For them, this is not a moment of politics but one of tragedy. It breaks our heart that this violence continues to plague Florida schools.”

Florida Governor Ron Desantis:

Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding. https://t.co/gT4mDwWsGC — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 17, 2025

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters:

“Although we are not in the same city, the Jacksonville community is deeply connected to Florida State University. The men and women of JSO stand with the FSU shooting victims, students, teachers, administrators, and loved ones. This incident of senseless violence, a tragedy for all Floridians, cries out for justice. As our law enforcement colleagues conduct their investigation, our agency stands ready to support and assist.”

University of North Florida President Dr. Moez Limayem:

Dear Osprey Community,

Our hearts go out to the Florida State University community as they navigate the tragic events at their student union today. Many of us have family, friends and colleagues who attend or work at FSU. I urge you to offer your support and check on them during this difficult time. I reached out to FSU President McCullough to assure him we are here to help the FSU community in any way we can.

UNF counseling services are available for anyone who needs assistance. Student resources are available through the Dean of Students Office Care Services and additional resources for faculty and staff are available through UNF’s Employee Assistance Program.

University of Florida President Kent Fuchs:

I join everyone at the University of Florida in sending our most caring thoughts and deepest sympathies to the Florida State University family. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by the shootings and their loved ones. — Kent Fuchs (@PrezKentFuchs) April 17, 2025

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez:

What we are watching unfold at FSU is terrifying and every parent’s worst nightmare. We are continuing to monitor the news here in Tallahassee and urge everyone to pray for the students, families, faculty, first responders and all involved. — Daniel Perez (@Daniel_PerezFL) April 17, 2025

I’m heartbroken to see the tragedy unfolding at FSU today. As an alum who also had a child at Florida State, my heart goes out to the families and students terrorized by this senseless act of violence. I’m continuing to monitor the news out of Tallahassee and my prayers are with… https://t.co/tAOZVA9hlU — Mayor Donna Deegan (@MayorDeegan) April 17, 2025

