OIG looking into ‘unethical behavior’ complaints against Jacksonville Housing Authority Acting CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has discovered new details about the ongoing turmoil at the troubled Jacksonville Housing Authority, which we have been covering for months.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned an emergency board meeting is scheduled for Monday to discuss “executive leadership matters.” Sources tell Becker multiple employees recently approached Jacksonville’s Office of Inspector General to complain about the “unethical behavior” and “abusive practices” of Acting CEO, Vanessa Dunn.

Action News Jax has reported on issues at the agency dating back to 2023. This includes the resignations of numerous board members and former CEO Dwayne Alexander, who claimed he was forced out by the Mayor’s office. There have also been at least three Inspector General investigations already.

Last month, sources informed Action News Jax that the Mayor’s office discussed the city’s possibility of taking over the agency, which a city spokesperson denied.

Action News Jax reached out to Vanessa Dunn and is awaiting a response. Action News Jax will continue to follow the latest developments with the Housing Authority.

