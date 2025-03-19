On-duty firefighter and his family lose home after fire in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach firefighter is without a home after a devastating fire Tuesday.

The Fire Department said it responded to Rescue Lieutenant Kevin Ross’ home after receiving a 911 call about the fire.

He was on duty at the time.

Damage to home of Fernandina Beach Fire Department's Rescue Lieutenant Kevin Ross Photos: Fernandina Beach Fire Department

Luckily, Ross’ family was evacuated safely before first responders arrived.

With the help of Nassau County Fire-Rescue, responders were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Despite this, officials said the home took severe fire, smoke and water damage, and was declared a “total loss.”

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist Lieutenant Ross while he searches for a new home for himself, his wife Hannah, and their twin daughters.

In a statement, Interim Chief Fino Murallo said, “While we are grateful that no civilians or firefighters were injured, the FBFD family is deeply affected by this loss.”

Chief Murallo asked that everyone keep the Ross family in their thoughts and prayers as they begin the recovery process.

A GoFundMe was created to support the family. If you wish to donate, you can find the fundraiser by clicking here.

