One dead in fatal head-on crash near Shands Bridge in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened just west of the Shands Bridge on Monday night.

At around 6 p.m., a red pickup truck was heading west on State Road 16 when, for unknown reasons, it crossed over the centerline into the path of a KIA sports utility vehicle. The impact from the head-on crash caused a third vehicle to collide with debris.

A 23-year-old woman in the KIA was transported to HCA Orange Park where she was listed with serious injuries.

The 84-year-old driver of the red pickup was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP said that the driver of the third vehicle was not injured in the crash.

