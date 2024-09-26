One dead, multiple injured in Jacksonville house fire

Jacksonville, Fl — An early Thursday morning house fire in far northwest Jacksonville has left at least one person dead and multiple other people injured.

Jacksonville Police and Fire Rescue responded to Cranbrooke Ct. around 1:30 am and found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. Three people were outside at the time.

JFRD personnel transported all three people to a local hospital, where one person was pronounced dead. Two other people are being treated for fire related injuries.

Detectives with the homicide unit and the state fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.