One man killed, another hurt in crash in Northwest Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — Two men in their 20s were involved in a crash early Thursday morning on Pinebrook Drive South, just west of Whitehouse.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene just before 4 a.m.

Police said the red Ford truck they were riding in left the road, jumped a culvert, ran through a ditch, rolled over a fence and into a tree.

One man was partially ejected and crushed by the truck. The other man was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Investigators believe the driver was killed, but they’re still working to confirm that.

The said speed was likely a factor, and they’re working to learn in alcohol was involved.

This is the 105th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

