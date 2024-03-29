One out of four crimes on JSO’s unsolved crimes database have been solved thanks to community help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Less than a year after its launch, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office claims it’s already seeing great results from its unsolved crimes tips web page.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Since the unsolved crimes dashboard was launched last July, JSO has received 235 tips submitted by community members that have helped solve 127 crimes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

514 cases have been posted on the site since its inception, which means nearly one out of four have been brought to a resolution in a nine-month span.

“I’m very pleasantly surprised,” said JSO Director of Investigations and Homeland Security Mark Romano.

Romano helped come up with the idea for the anonymous tip web page.

He told Action News Jax while many of the crimes may be relatively minor like petty theft, fraud and burglary, there are more serious crimes like carjackings, armed robberies and assaults posted on the site as well.

READ: 150 years of Jacksonville City records will soon be available to the public, online

“No crime is too small to get the information to the Sheriff’s Office,” said Romano.

But he argued no matter the size of the crime, it’s important to hold crooks accountable.

It’s a job he said is made easier with the help of the community.

“Small crimes if you don’t hold them accountable, they turn into bigger crimes,” said Romano.

By clicking on the unsolved crimes database on JSO’s homepage, you’ll find a list of suspect photos and descriptions of cases.

Tips can be left anonymously.

READ: Glynn County police officer fired, arrested

And Romano noted any little bit of information can help be the difference maker.

“It’s interaction with our community, right? So, we’re not successful unless they help us out and we have that communication,” said Romano.

Currently, there are 143 active cases posted on the dashboard.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.