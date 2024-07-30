One person in custody after Putnam County crime spree

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 47-year-old Putnam County man is in custody after deputies said he went on an early morning crime spree Sunday.

The Putnam County Sherriff’s Office arrested Tyrone Brown Sunday Morning after they said he damaged property at several businesses in Crescent City.

The Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax the man now faces four felony charges.

Those charges include vandalism and three separate burglaries two involving a convenience store.

“We had a series of four crimes involving this man in a period of two hours,” Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Colonel Joseph Wells said.

During those two hours, Colonel Wells said, Brown destroyed surveillance cameras at a convenience store on Summit Street when he realized he couldn’t break in.

Deputies received a call that Brown had been seen damaging property at another business on Central Avenue using a shovel they say he had stolen.

“He tried one convenience store early, then traveled several miles to steal a shovel out of a vehicle. He used to knock surveillance cameras off another location,” Colonel Wells said.

In a police report, deputies said Brown also damaged an ACE Hardware store also on Central Avenue.

Colonel Wells said Brown’s behavior may have been related to mental Illness.

Brown has a bond set for $1,100.

