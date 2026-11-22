BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — One person died in an early-morning fire Sunday at a home in the 7000 block of Mud Lake Road in Baker County, fire officials said.

About 1:30 a.m., a passing motorist noticed flames coming from a home and called 911, a post on the Baker County Fire Rescue Facebook page said.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered a home a far distance from the roadway that was fully involved in flames, officials said.

One adult was found dead inside the home, said the post, which did not identify the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

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