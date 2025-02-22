One person injured in Oakleaf shooting Friday Night, says Sheriff’s Office

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting in the Oakleaf neighborhood that left one person injured Friday night.

The Sheriff’s Office first alerted the community about police activity in the area of Silver Bluff and Plantation Oaks Blvd. around 6 p.m.

Officials say that only one person was hurt, and they’re expected to recover.

It’s being called an isolated incident, and no other threat to the community is expected.

The road may be blocked off as deputies investigate further.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about how the shooting occurred and if anyone was arrested.

