One shot inside car in Sweetwater area, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the Sweetwater area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, at around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident in the 7100 block of Koleda Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The victim, who was inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting, was quickly transported to a local hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect was outside the vehicle when they shot the victim. Authorities are actively seeking information regarding the incident and urge anyone with knowledge of the event to come forward.

If you have any information, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org, or reach out to Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Your assistance could be crucial in solving this case.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.