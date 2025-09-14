One year after her death, family of 22-month-old Zamora Foe honors her with celebration of life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly one year after the tragic death of 22-month-old Zamora Foe, her family is preparing to honor her memory with a public celebration of life.

Zamora died in September 2024 after suffering severe injuries that included two broken legs, a broken arm, a brain bleed, and chemical burns. Toxicology results also revealed she had methamphetamine in her system at the time of her death.

Her mother, Zayla Goodwin, is charged with aggravated manslaughter, and her boyfriend, Nathaniel Davis, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, sexual battery, and aggravated child abuse. Davis’s next pretrial hearing is scheduled for September 30, and Goodwin is due back in court on October 22.

Despite the criminal proceedings moving forward, the emotional toll on Zamora’s family remains heavy.

“We lost a piece of us that day,” said her father, Brandon Foe.

Foe said he still holds tight to the few moments he shared with his daughter.

“Like one of the best memories, like when the times I had her by myself. When she was drinking milk and her bottle ran out. She smacked me in the face with it and woke me up out of my sleep.”

Not all of Zamora’s family got the chance to share in those moments. Her aunt, Telia, says much of Brandon’s side of the family was kept away from the child while she was alive.

“The mother kept Brandon’s family away and tried to stop us from seeing her, so a lot of his family did not get to meet her.”

Now, a year later, they want to ensure Zamora’s memory is celebrated publicly — both by those who knew her and those who never got the chance.

“No matter what comes out of this of their sentencing. It would never be enough because we would never have Zamora back,” Telia said.

As the family continues to process their loss and push for justice, Brandon Foe is sharing a message to other parents.

“That it can happen. It does happen.”

The family will hold a public celebration of life for Zamora Foe this Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery on North Main Street in Jacksonville.

